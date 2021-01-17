Tens of thousands evacuated amid Indonesia floods

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Tens of thousands of people have been evacuated and more than a dozen have been killed in recent days in flooding on Indonesia’s Borneo island. National Disaster Mitigation Agency spokesperson Raditya Jati said floods brought by intense rains caused floodwaters as high as 3 meters. As of Sunday, 39,549 people had been evacuated and at least 15 had been killed due to floods that affected 10 districts and cities in South Kalimantan province on Borneo island. Separately, five people were killed and 500 others were evacuated after floods and landslides in Manado city in North Sulawesi province on Saturday. One other person was missing.