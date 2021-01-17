72 tennis players in lockdown after virus cases on flights

A further 25 tennis players were forced into quarantine in Australia ahead of the season’s first tennis major after another positive coronavirus test on a charter flight, taking the total number of competitors isolating in hotel rooms to 72. The positive test came from a passenger who was not a member of the playing contingent. But all 58 passengers, including the 25 players on the flight from Doha, Qatar that arrived in Melbourne on Saturday, now cannot leave their hotel rooms for two weeks. Organizers had previously announced that 47 players had to quarantine after four COVID-10 cases.