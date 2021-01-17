Official: Gunmen kill two women judges in Afghan capital

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A court official says gunmen have fired on a car in northern Kabul, killing two women judges who worked for Afghanistan’s high court and wounding the driver. It was the latest attack in the Afghan capital during peace talks between Taliban and Afghan government officials in Qatar. A Supreme Court of Afghanistan spokesman said Sunday the women were judges who worked for the high court but did not identify them by name. No one claimed responsibility for the attack and Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said the insurgent group wasn’t responsible. The Afghan government has repeatedly blamed the Taliban for targeted killings in recent months.