N. Korea’s parliament rubber stamps new development plans

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea’s rubber-stamp parliament has passed decisions made by a major ruling party meeting where leader Kim Jong Un vowed to bolster his nuclear deterrent and established plans to salvage a dismal economy. State media reported the Supreme People’s Assembly unanimously supported the five-year development plans revealed during the Workers’ Party congress. The assembly also approved a major reshuffle of the Cabinet, which Kim had criticized over failures in economic policies. Reports and images from state media suggested Kim did not attend the assembly. State media also didn’t mention a reshuffling of the State Affairs Commission, the government’s highest decision-making body that is led by Kim.