Mexico publishes heavily edited probe of exonerated general

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A day after Mexico angered U.S. officials by publishing an entire 751-page U.S. case file against a former defense secretary, the Mexican prosecutors who exonerated him released their own version. But so many pages are wholly blacked out it’s almost impossible to tell what they found. The report released Sunday includes a 226-page stretch with every page blacked out, followed shortly thereafter by a 275-page stretch of blacked-out pages. The officials appeared to be struggling to control the damage to the reputation of the justice system after prosecutors took just five days to completely absolve retired Gen. Salvador Cienfuegos of U.S. allegations he aided drug traffickers.