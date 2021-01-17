Democrats build impeachment case, alleging ‘dangerous crime’

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats are building their case for convicting President Donald Trump in his second impeachment trial. The lead House prosecutor alleged that Trump’s incitement of a mob at the Capitol was “the most dangerous crime” ever committed by a president. Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin said Sunday that the storming of the Capitol was part of Trump’s effort to “dismantle and overturn” Joe Biden’s election victory. Democrats have not yet said when they will send the impeachment article to the Senate, which is needed before Trump’s trial can begin. A spokesman for Trump dismissed the effort, calling it an “impeachment hoax.”