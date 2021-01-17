Deceptions in the time of the ‘alternative facts’ president

WASHINGTON (AP) — In Donald Trump’s presidency, fact-checking became a cottage industry unto itself. And “alternative facts” became a buzzphrase, coined by one of his admiring aides. By now it has been thoroughly documented that Trump invented his own reality to suit his goals and his temperament. In his second impeachment, he is charged by the House with inciting an insurrection, with his falsehoods about a “stolen” election at the heart of it all. One of the Democrats who voted to impeach Trump, Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland, says Trump leaves a legacy of “magical thinking … totally cut apart from the world of facts.”