Actions by GOP attorneys general could damage credibility

Republican state attorneys general who supported overturning the results of the presidential election with baseless claims of widespread fraud could be undermining their standing in courts. Some experts and former AGs say judges might not keep giving state attorneys general special standing after the efforts to subvert the election. Others say courts are likely to dismiss it as a political move and not change their views on the work done by those offices. An organization that supports Republican attorneys general politically also encouraged supporters to attend the rally by President Donald Trump that preceded the assault on the U.S. Capitol.