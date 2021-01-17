4th victim dies after gunman’s attacks in Chicago, suburbs

CHICAGO (AP) — Authorities say a 61-year-old woman became the fourth person to die from a series of shootings this month by a Chicago gunman who was later killed in a police shootout. The Cook County medical examiner’s office says Marta Torres, of Evanston, died Saturday, a week after she and the others were shot during a series of shootings over a roughly four-hour period. Three others died and three were wounded in the attacks, which started on Chicago’s South Side and ended in Evanston, just north of the city. The gunman, 32-year-old Jason Nightengale, died in a shootout with Evanston police.