Will Trump’s mishandling of records leave a hole in history?

WASHINGTON (AP) — At the moment President-elect Joe Biden takes the oath of office on Wednesday, the National Archives and Records Administration will take custody of Donald Trump’s presidential records. The public won’t see Trump’s electronic and paper records for years, but there’s long been concern that they won’t be complete, leaving a hole in the history of one of America’s most tumultuous presidencies. And concerns have been raised about employees using private email and messaging apps and about record-keeping irregularities, and the president has been known to rip up documents. Trump’s contesting of the election delayed the task of physically moving his records, so the White House will miss the Jan. 20 deadline.