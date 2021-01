San Francisco Bay Area residents feel moderate earthquake

AROMAS, Calif. (AP) — People throughout the San Francisco Bay area on Saturday night reported feeling a magnitude 4.2 earthquake that hit the region. The earthquake hit 8:01 p.m and had an epicenter about 2.5 miles (4 kilometers) southeast of Aromas, a town of about 2,650 people that straddles Monterey and San Benito counties, the U.S. Geological Survey said. The agency said about five minutes later, the same area was hit by a 3.0 temblor. The San Jose Mercury News reports that social media activity indicates that the earthquake was felt not only in the counties near where it was centered, but at least as far as San Francisco and Contra Costa counties.