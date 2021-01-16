Philippine air force helicopter crash kills all 7 aboard

CAGAYAN DE ORO, Philippines (AP) — A Philippine air force helicopter carrying supplies for counterinsurgency forces has crashed in the country’s south apparently due to engine trouble, killing all seven people on board. Regional army spokesperson Maj. Rodulfo Cordero Jr. says the UH-1H helicopter tried to make an emergency landing after apparently encountering engine problems but crashed Saturday in a mountainous area in Impasugong town in Bukidnon province. Troops secured the crash site and retrieved the bodies of four air force crewmen, including two pilots, as well as an army soldier and two militiamen. Government forces have been undertaking on and off offensives against communist guerrillas in the region after peace talks between President Rodrigo Duterte’s administration and the insurgents collapsed.