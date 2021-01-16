North Korean parliament to convene to approve Kim’s agenda

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea’s rubber-stamp parliament is scheduled to convene to pass decisions made by a major ruling party meeting where leader Kim Jong Un vowed maximum efforts to expand his nuclear weapons program in face of what he described as U.S. hostility. The North’s official Korean Central News Agency says deputies laid flowers at the statues of Kim’s grandfather and father at Pyongyang’s Mansu Hill on Saturday as they prepared for the parliamentary session. Meetings of the Supreme People’s Assembly are usually brief, annual affairs that are intended to approve budgets, formalize personnel changes and rubber-stamp policy priorities set by Kim and the ruling party leadership.