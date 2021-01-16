Inauguration week prayer event aims to show Christian unity

WASHINGTON (AP) — A group of Christian leaders is preparing to meet the tense national mood in the run-up to inauguration with three days of ecumenical, nonpartisan programming organized under the umbrella of #PeaceWithJustice. The effort, shared with The Associated Press in advance of its release, is designed to show spiritual unity after the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot by supporters of President Donald Trump. With thousands of troops helping secure the capital in advance of President-elect Joe Biden’s swearing-in, the diverse group of leaders behind the event hopes to answer believers’ feelings of helplessness with action.