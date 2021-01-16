Another UN peacekeeper killed in Mali, 5th in a week

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — The United Nations says a peacekeeper from Egypt was killed in Mali’s northern Kidal region on Friday, and another was seriously injured, after their vehicle hit an explosive device during a logistics convoy. It brought the toll to five U.N. peacekeepers killed in northern Mali in just a week. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says attacks against peacekeepers may constitute war crimes. The peacekeeping mission has been in Mali since 2013 as the threat from Islamic extremists grows. The U.N. says more than 231 peacekeepers in Mali have been killed due to hostile incidents in what has become known as its most dangerous mission.