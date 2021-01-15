US calls Bahrain, UAE ‘major security partners’

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The United States has called Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates “major security partners.” It’s a previously unheard of designation for the two countries home to major American military operations. A White House statement early Saturday tied the designation to Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates normalizing ties to Israel, saying it “reflects their extraordinary courage, determination and leadership.” It also noted the two countries long have taken part in U.S. military exercises. It’s unclear what the designation means for Bahrain, an island kingdom off Saudi Arabia in the Persian Gulf, and the UAE, a federation of seven sheikhdoms home to Abu Dhabi and Dubai.