Timing of Trump trial uncertain as Pelosi gives no clues

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is offering no clues on her plans to send President Donald Trump’s impeachment to the Senate for trial. But she made clear Friday that Democrats intend to move swiftly on Joe Biden’s legislative priorities, including funding for coronavirus vaccines and relief aid. Pelosi said Biden’s proposed $1.9 trillion coronavirus plan is a “matter of complete urgency.” That suggests the bill could take precedence over Trump’s second impeachment trial. But many Democrats have pushed for an immediate trial. The proceedings could begin by Inauguration Day if Pelosi sends the article to the Senate by early next week.