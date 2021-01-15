Skylar Astin finds new notes to hit on ‘Zoey’s Playlist’

NEW YORK (AP) — After making a name for himself in “Pitch Perfect” and “Pitch Perfect 2,” and then joining the final season of the CW’s “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” Skylar Astin wasn’t actively looking for another musical role. But he couldn’t pass up NBC’s “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist.” It’s now airing its second season Tuesdays on NBC. The 33-year-old got his start in musical theater but found stardom in the “Pitch Perfect” films. In his downtime he’s also writing and recording an album that he says has a Top-40 sound. and he recently co-wrote a Hanukkah holiday movie that he says is his favorite thing he’s ever written.