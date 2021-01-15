Polish small businesses consider lockdown dodges to survive

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Fearing the loss of their livelihoods under the continuing lockdown some small business owners in Poland are planning to challenge the anti-COVID-19 restrictions and reopen their restaurants and tourist facilities, despite government warnings. They argue that the government subventions and tax exemptions designed to help business survive and preserve jobs are not enough, or miss the target. After the government extended the lockdown through January, highlanders in the south and many restaurateurs across Poland are planning to open housing facilities, ski lifts and eateries next week. In response, the minister for development, Jaroslaw Gowin, said Friday they would be cut from tens of billions of zlotys ($ billions) in aid.