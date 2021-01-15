New York City bus left dangling from overpass after crash

NEW YORK (AP) — Police in New York City say a bus careened off a road and was left dangling from an overpass in a crash late Thursday. The driver of the bus sustained serious injuries. Officials say the articulated bus crashed just after 11 p.m. at the interchange between the Cross Bronx and Major Deegan expressways. Bystander video shows one part of the bus still resting on the bridge with the other half dangling nearly completely vertical onto the highway ramp below. The front end of the bus appears to be smashed. Eight passengers suffered minor to non-life threatening injuries. Those passengers and the driver were taken to hospitals for treatment.