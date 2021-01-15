N.Korea holds huge military parade as Kim vows nuclear might

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea has displayed new submarine-launched ballistic missiles under development and other military hardware in a massive nighttime parade. The weapon display underlines leader Kim Jong Un’s defiant calls to expand a nuclear and missile program that threatens his Asian rivals and the United States. State media say Kim took center stage at the parade Thursday night that was held to celebrate a major ruling party meeting that ended this week. Kim’s comments on expanding his weapons programs are likely intended to pressure the incoming U.S. government. President-elect Joe Biden has called Kim a “thug” and criticized his summits with President Donald Trump as spectacle that didn’t make meaningful progress.