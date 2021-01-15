Mississippi pump project gets go-ahead, but needs funding

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has given the green light to long-debated flood control project in Mississippi. But the project still needs federal funding, and the start of construction could be years away, if it happens at all. Conservation groups this week sued Environmental Protection Agency to try to block the project. They argue that the EPA last year improperly reversed its own 2008 veto of massive pumps for the rural Yazoo Backwater Area. The expanse of rural flatlands is between the Mississippi and Yazoo rivers, north of Vicksburg. Much of it is used for farming.