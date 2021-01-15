Man convicted in 3 killings to be last executed under Trump

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — The last federal inmate facing execution before President Donald Trump leaves office was sentenced to death for the killings of three women in a Maryland wildlife refuge. Dustin Higgs is scheduled to be executed on Friday at the federal prison in Terre Haute, Indiana. Defense attorneys say it is undisputed that Higgs didn’t kill anyone. They have argued that it is arbitrary and inequitable to execute Higgs while a man who fatally shot three women in 1996 was sentenced to life in prison. Higgs was convicted of first-degree murder and kidnapping in the killings of 19-year-old Tamika Black, 23-year-old Mishann Chinn and 21-year-old Tanji Jackson.