Lottery players have chance at 2 giant jackpots

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — It could be a profitable weekend for lucky lottery players as two of the largest jackpots in U.S. history will be on the line. Numbers will be drawn Friday night for the $750 million Mega Millions prize, the fifth-largest jackpot ever. On Saturday, players will have a chance at a $640 million Powerball prize, the eighth-largest jackpot. The listed jackpot amounts refer to winners who opt for an annuity, paid over 30 years. Most winners choose cash prizes, which for Mega Millions would be an estimated $550.6 million. For Powerball it would be $478.7 million. Mega Millions and Powerball are both played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Powerball also is offered in Puerto Rico.