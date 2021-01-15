INAUGURATION EXPLAINER: Biden’s event will be very different

INAUGURATION EXPLAINER: Biden’s event will be very differentNew
WASHINGTON (AP) — Between the still-raging pandemic and suddenly very real threat of violence from supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump, Jan. 20 promises to be one of the most unusual presidential inaugurations in American history. Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will take the oath of office outside the Capitol. Biden will deliver an inaugural address and both he and Harris will inspect the troops. But nearly everything else will be different than previous inaugurations.