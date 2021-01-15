House arrest plan for invader of Pelosi’s office halted

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A plan to place the Arkansas man photographed sitting at a desk in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office during last week’s riot at the U.S. Capitol on house arrest has been put on hold. A federal judge stayed the decision to confine 60-year-old Richard Barnett to his Gravette, Arkansas, as he awaits trial. A magistrate judge in Arkansas hours earlier set a $5,000 bond for Barnett and ordered a GPS device to track his location. She also prohibited him from using the internet or having contact with anyone else who participated in last week’s riot by supporters of President Donald Trump.