Flint water charges escalate debate over officials’ failures

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — The prosecution of former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder and others in the Flint water crisis is igniting a debate over whether public officials are being punished for judgment calls. Snyder was charged this week with willful neglect of duty. Other state and local officials were indicted on counts including involuntary manslaughter and perjury stemming from the contamination of Flint’s water. Critics of the prosecution say it could lead health officials to base decisions on limiting liability instead of science. But supporters say the Flint case is unique and criminal charges are needed to make the victims whole.