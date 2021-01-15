Family of man fatally shot by Texas officer call for arrest

BELTON Texas (AP) — Family members of a Black man fatally shot by a Killeen, Texas, police officer who was responding to a mental health call are calling for the officer to be arrested and charged for the shooting. Police say 52-year-old Patrick Lynn Warren was shot and killed Sunday by Officer Reynaldo Contreras and that Contreras is on paid leave pending an investigation. Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza told the Killeen Daily Herald that he is awaiting the results of an investigation by Texas Rangers. And Police Chief Charles Kimble says more information is forthcoming. The officer’s race hadn’t been released by authorities. Warren family attorney Lee Merritt said Thursday that Warren was having a “mental health crisis” and Garza’s actions are not sufficient.