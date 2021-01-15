FAA approves fully automated commercial drone flights

FAA approves fully automated commercial drone flightsNew
WASHINGTON (AP) — A Massachusetts company has just won government approval to make fully automated commercial drone flights without a human operator around. The approval by the Federal Aviation Administration is a first. American Robotics of Marlborough, Massachusetts, said Friday that its technology could allow for commercial drone operations without “expensive human labor.” The company sees a $100 billion market in providing drone service to industries such as energy and agriculture.