Extremists exploit a loophole in social moderation: Podcasts

Major social platforms have been cracking down on the spread of misinformation and conspiracy theories in the wake of the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol. But Apple and Google, among others, have left open a major loophole: Podcasts. Major tech platforms are still highlighting podcasts that let you tune into the world of the QAnon conspiracy theory and other accounts banned on social media. Such conspiracy theorists have peddled stolen-election fantasies, coronavirus conspiracies and violent rhetoric. Experts say podcasts play an outsized role in propagating white supremacy. Some podcasters have been banned from Google’s YouTube, but continue to publish on major podcast platforms.