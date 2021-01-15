Catalonia pushes elections back to May 30 due to virus surge

MADRID (AP) — The Spanish region of Catalonia is postponing regional elections planned for Feb. 14 until May 30 because of a strong surge in COVID-19 cases. The new date was agreed on by the region’s parliamentary parties Friday and announced by the regional government. The virus incidence rate in Catalonia on Thursday was at 561 per 100,000 inhabitants, slightly below the national average. The regional government says the change will give authorities more time to bring the virus spread under control and thus people a better chance to vote. Some critics of the change say Catalonia’s pro-independence governing parties hope it might weaken the electoral impact of highly popular Spanish Socialist Health Minister Salvador Illa, who recently announced his candidacy.