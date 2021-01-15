AP EXCLUSIVE: Maduro ally presses for dialogue with Biden

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — A close ally of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro says he’s hopeful the Biden administration will roll back a “cruel” sanctions policy and open the door to diplomacy. Jorge Rodríguez’s comments Friday came in his first interview since taking the helm of Venezuela’s National Assembly. The new congress controlled by Maduro’s socialist party came over strong protests from the U.S., European Union and Maduro’s opponents. But Rodríguez says dialogue could lead to the reopening of the U.S. Embassy and the release of several jailed American citizens. He says Venezuela is eager to turn the page after four years of punishing attacks by the Trump administration.