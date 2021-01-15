2 nuke plants, 1 bribery scandal, no answers: Towns on edge

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — A political bribery investigation involving Ohio’s biggest utility has left two villages caught in the middle. Perry and Oak Harbor along Lake Erie are home to the state’s two nuclear power plants and rely on the plants’ tax revenue to pay for their schools, roads and libraries. But now the future of the plants is up in the air after federal authorities say their former owner was involved in a bribery scheme to win approval of a $1 billion bailout for the operations. State lawmakers now will wait until next year to decide whether to repeal or keep the bailout in place with some changes.