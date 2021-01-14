What should I know about COVID-19 vaccines if I’m pregnant?

Vaccination is likely the best way to prevent COVID-19 in pregnancy, when risks for severe illness and death from the virus are higher than usual. The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists says COVID-19 vaccinations should not be withheld from pregnant women, who should discuss individual risks and benefits with their health care providers. That advice doesn’t go farther because COVID-19 vaccines have so far not been tested in pregnant women. Evidence about safety and effectiveness is reassuring from data in studies that inadvertently included some pregnant women. Whether vaccination would protect fetuses is uncertain.