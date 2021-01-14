UK bans travel from South America over Brazil variant fears

LONDON (AP) — The U.K. is banning travel from the whole of South America and Portugal amid concerns over a new variant of the coronavirus in Brazil. British Transport Secretary Grant Shapps says that as of 4 a.m. Friday, arrivals from more than a dozen countries, including Argentina, Chile and Peru, will be halted “following evidence of a new variant in Brazil.” And in a move that has caused consternation in Portugal, Shapps says travel from that country will also be halted because of its close links with Brazil. There are exemptions for British citizens returning and Portuguese truck drivers delivering essential goods.