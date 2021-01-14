Study: Pandemic eats into LGBTQ representation on network TV

NEW YORK (AP) — LGBTQ and gender inclusiveness on television has retreated slightly this season due to delays and shutdowns caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The advocacy group GLAAD announced the findings of a new study released Thursday. The percentage of regularly seen LGBTQ characters on streaming and prime-time broadcast TV and cable during the 2020-21 season fell. Prime-time broadcast was down to 9.1 percent after reaching an all-time high of 10.2 percent last season. That represents the first decrease since GLAAD’s 2013-14 report. GLAAD President & CEO Sarah Kate Ellis says she hopes the numbers are “just a blip and not the beginning of a trend.”