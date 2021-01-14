Report: Illusionist Siegfried Fischbacher dies in Las Vegas

BERLIN (AP) — German news agency dpa is reporting that that illusionist Siegfried Fischbacher, the surviving member of duo Siegfried & Roy has died in Las Vegas at age 81. The news agency said Thursday that Fischbacher’s sister, a nun who lives in Munich, confirmed his death of cancer. Sister Dolore told dpa that her brother was at home in Las Vegas. She says said shespoke with her brother on the phone before he died and they prayed together.