Poland: 3 on trial over LGBT sign on posters of revered icon

PLOCK, Poland (AP) — Three human rights activists have gone on trial in Poland for alleged desecration and offending religious sentiment by adding the LGBT rights movement’s rainbow symbol to posters of a revered Roman Catholic icon and publicly displaying the altered image. The activists have said they created posters that used rainbows to replace the halos in the icon of the Black Madonna and baby Jesus to protest what they saw as the hostility of Poland’s influential Catholic Church toward LGBT people. One of the defendants said in court Wednesday that their 2019 action in the city of Plock was spurred by an installation at a local church that associated LGBT people with crime and negative behavior.