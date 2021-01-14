Skip to Content

Michael Cohen writes foreword for Trump impeachment book

New
6:44 pm AP - National News

NEW YORK (AP) — A bound edition about President Donald Trump’s second impeachment will feature a foreword from an estranged associate — former Trump attorney Michael Cohen. Skyhorse Publishing announced that “The Second Impeachment Report” comes out Feb. 9. The House impeached Trump earlier this week on a single charge, incitement of insurrection, for his alleged role in last week’s bloody attack on the U.S. Capitol by Trump supporters seeking to overturn Trump’s defeat to President-elect Joe Biden. In his foreword to the new book, Cohen writes, “We should never have to call Donald Trump ‘Mr. President’ again after January 20, 2021.”

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content