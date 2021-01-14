Michael Cohen writes foreword for Trump impeachment book

NEW YORK (AP) — A bound edition about President Donald Trump’s second impeachment will feature a foreword from an estranged associate — former Trump attorney Michael Cohen. Skyhorse Publishing announced that “The Second Impeachment Report” comes out Feb. 9. The House impeached Trump earlier this week on a single charge, incitement of insurrection, for his alleged role in last week’s bloody attack on the U.S. Capitol by Trump supporters seeking to overturn Trump’s defeat to President-elect Joe Biden. In his foreword to the new book, Cohen writes, “We should never have to call Donald Trump ‘Mr. President’ again after January 20, 2021.”