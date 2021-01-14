Man injured after exchanging gunfire with Minneapolis police

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minneapolis police say a man was injured after allegedly pointing a gun at someone and exchanging gunfire with officers. His injuries aren’t believed to be life-threatening. Police spokesman John Elder says officers responded to a 911 call shortly before 8:30 a.m. Thursday about a man pointing a gun at the caller. Officers saw the man in a vehicle and tried to stop him, but he drove away and crashed. The man exchanged gunfire with police before he was arrested. The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating. Minneapolis has been the epicenter for calls for changes in policing and the police department has been the subject of a human rights investigation since the May 25 death of George Floyd.