Skip to Content

Stars return to inauguration, with J.Lo, Gaga set to perform

New
6:52 pm AP - National News
MGN_1280x720_90927P00-SNGIH
Vanity Fair / YouTube
Jennifer Lopez (J.LO) - Actress, singer, dancer and fashion designer, Photo Date: 9/16/2019
MGN_1280x720_60203P00-JZOMQ
Disney ABC Television Group / CC BY-ND 2.0
Lady Gaga is an American singer songwriter and actress. Birthday 3/28 1986, Photo Date: 2/22/15

Lady Gaga will sing the national anthem at Joe Biden’s inauguration and Jennifer Lopez will give a musical performance on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol when Biden is sworn in as the nation’s 46th president next Wednesday. The announcement of their participation comes one day after word that Tom Hanks will host a 90-minute primetime TV special celebrating Biden’s inauguration — another example of A-list celebrities flocking back to inaugural events four years after many stayed away from the inauguration of Donald Trump, hugely unpopular in Hollywood.  

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content