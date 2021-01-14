Stars return to inauguration, with J.Lo, Gaga set to perform

Lady Gaga will sing the national anthem at Joe Biden’s inauguration and Jennifer Lopez will give a musical performance on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol when Biden is sworn in as the nation’s 46th president next Wednesday. The announcement of their participation comes one day after word that Tom Hanks will host a 90-minute primetime TV special celebrating Biden’s inauguration — another example of A-list celebrities flocking back to inaugural events four years after many stayed away from the inauguration of Donald Trump, hugely unpopular in Hollywood.