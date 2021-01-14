Italy’s ex-premier Berlusconi in Monaco hospital for tests

MILAN (AP) — Former Italian Premier Silvio Berlusconi has been hospitalized in the principality of Monaco to undergo medical tests for heart problems. The 84-year-old three-time premier is expected to return home in a few days. Berlusconi was hospitalized for COVID-19 last September, and underwent heart surgery to replace an aortic valve in 2016. He has overcome prostate cancer and a series of other minor ailments. He has had a pacemaker for years.