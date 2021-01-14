In voting to impeach, SC’s Rice acknowledges political risk

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Republican Congressman Tom Rice says he backed the House impeachment of President Donald Trump even though he knows it could cost him his seat in his conservative South Carolina district. Rice was one of only 10 House Republicans who joined Democrats in voting for impeachment Wednesday. Rice told The Associated Press on Thursday that he was led to that decision by what he characterized as Trump’s inaction during last week’s riot at the U.S. Capitol. Rice said he sought refuge in another congressman’s office during the insurrection, watching the live TV coverage and wondering why Trump didn’t address the nation and plead with his supporters to stop.