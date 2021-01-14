Hong Kong internet firm blocked website over security law

HONG KONG (AP) — A Hong Kong internet service provider on Thursday said it had blocked access to a pro-democracy website to comply with the city’s national security law. In an emailed statement on Thursday, Hong Kong Broadband Network said that it had disabled access to HKChronicles, a pro-democracy website which compiled information on “yellow” shops that supported the pro-democracy movement and released personal information and pictures of police and pro-Beijing supporters as part of a doxxing effort. The chief editor of the site, Naomi Chan, said in a post last week that users in Hong Kong reported the site as inaccessible. Chan accused telecoms companies such as SmarTone, China Mobile Hong Kong, PCCW and Hong Kong Broadband Network of blocking the website.