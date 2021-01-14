Honduran migrants trek north toward Guatemalan border

SAN PEDRO SULA, Honduras (AP) — Hundreds of migrants hoping to reach the U.S. border gathered Thursday outside a bus station in the Honduran city of San Pedro Sula Thursday, despite continued signs from Mexico and other Central American governments that they won’t be allowed through. Santos Demetrio Pineda was one of hundreds who showed up with little more than the clothes on their backs for the long, unlikely journey, made that much harder by the coronavirus pandemic. Governments in the region agreed earlier this week to enforce immigration laws and Thursday, Mexico’s National Immigration Institute posted videos showing hundreds of agents and National Guard members drilling on the southern border.