Greek lawmakers debate purchase of 18 Rafale fighter jets

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek lawmakers are debating a defense procurement program to purchase 18 French-made Rafale fighter planes. The parliamentary debate is to conclude in a vote scheduled for later Thursday. The purchase is part of a 11.5 billion-euro ($14 billion) armaments and defense modernization plan the government announced in September. Delivery of the 18 Rafale jets is expected to begin mid-year and to be completed over two years. Greece’s investment in its armed forces comes at a time of increased tension with neighboring Turkey. Relations between the two NATO members deteriorated sharply last year, when their warships faced off in the eastern Mediterranean in a dispute over maritime boundaries and energy rights.