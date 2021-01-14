German lockdown loopholes criticized as deaths hit new high

The head of Germany’s disease control agency said there are too many loopholes in the country’s coronavirus lockdown rules. Official figures published Thursday showed the country had the highest single-day number of deaths since the start of the pandemic — 1,244. Lothar Wieler of the Robert Koch Institute said data indicated people are traveling more than during the first phase of the pandemic in spring, contributing to the virus’ spread. German authorities have imposed restrictions on social contacts, largely closed schools and limited travel for those in areas with high infection rates, but the rules aren’t uniformly enforced across the country’s 16 states. German officials are considering tougher restrictions to curb the continued rise in infections in the country.