Fifty years on, the Nile dam that changed the face of Egypt

MANIAL SULTAN, Egypt (AP) — Egyptians are marking 50 years since the inauguration of the Aswan High Dam on the Nile River, a massive feat of construction that has shaped the course of modern-day Egypt. Farmers in nearby villages used to harvest their crops by boat before the dam was built to regulate the flow of the Nile. Now, former flood lands are green fields year-round. The building of the dam was a factor in the Suez crisis and subsequent war with Israel in 1956. It provided electricity for Egypt’s rapidly growing population but it also displaced members of the country’s Nubian minority and had a lasting environmental impact on the region.