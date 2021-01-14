FBI tracking ‘extensive’ online chatter about armed protests

WASHINGTON (AP) — The FBI is tracking an “extensive amount of concerning online chatter,” including calls for armed protests leading up to next week’s presidential inauguration. That’s according to FBI Director Chris Wray, who participated in a law enforcement and military briefing for Vice President Mike Pence on Thursday. Wray says the FBI remains concerned about the potential for violence at protests and rallies in Washington and in state capitols around the country. But he says it’s a challenge to distinguish between what is aspirational versus what is intentional.