Denmark to hold impeachment trial vote on ex-minister

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Denmark’s ruling party says it will back a vote in parliament on whether a former immigration minister in the previous government can be tried before the rarely used Court of Impeachment for a 2016 order to separate asylum-seeking couples when one of the pair was a minor. The move by the Social Democrats means they feel they have majority in favor of a trial against Inger Stoejberg, who served as integration minister from June 2015 to 2019. If the vote is successful and Stoejberg is eventually charged and then convicted at a trial, she could face a fine or a maximum two years in prison. Earlier this month, lawyers appointed by parliament said there was a legal basis to charge Stoejberg.